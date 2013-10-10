Libyan PM Ali Zeidan calls for 'wisdom and reason' after being freed
Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has called for "wisdom and reason, away from tension and escalation" after being freed from the custody of militiamen.
He was abducted from a Tripoli hotel and held for several hours by armed men whose identity has yet to be confirmed.
In a televised cabinet meeting, Mr Zeidan thanked those who helped to free him, suggesting there had been a security operation.
