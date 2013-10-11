Afghanistan prepares for Premier League finals
The finals of Afghanistan's Premier League take place on Friday, giving Afghans the chance to cheer on their new heroes.
In the past month, unprecedented success by the national football squad has created rare national pride and a sense of unity.
As their country heads towards presidential elections, Afghans are asking whether this new team spirit can also change the country's divisive politics.
Lyse Doucet reports from Kabul.
