Video

With an eclectic sound, an openly gay frontman and politically-charged lyrics, Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila are out to break the conventions of Arab pop music.

The band have just played their first ever gig in London.

The gig was part of the band's tour to promote their third album, Raasuk, due out in November.

The BBC's Wissam Sayegh spoke to their frontman Hamed Sinno at the performance.