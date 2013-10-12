Flags hang on a building in Libya
Video

Libya PM says kidnap 'attempted coup d'etat'

Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has said his brief kidnap this week was an "attempted coup", blaming his political opponents for the attack.

In a TV address to the nation, he said an unnamed political party in the congress was behind the abduction.

The kidnapping is the latest evidence of growing anarchy in the country almost two years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

Ahmed Maher reports from the capital Tripoli.

