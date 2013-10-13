What are the challenges for the Egyptian economy
The tumultuous events that have engulfed Egypt since President Mubarak's overthrow in 2011 have significantly weakened the country's economy.
The cash reserves are depleted, unemployment is high, growth is slow, and foreign investment has almost completely vanished.
Political unrest has been on the rise again since the overthrow of Mohammed Morsi in July in a popularly-backed military coup.
BBC Arabic's Khaled Ezzelarab looks at how the new government is dealing with the economic challenges.
-
13 Oct 2013
- From the section Middle East