A man rides a camel past Khufu pyramid, the largest of pyramids at the historical site of the Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What are the challenges for the Egyptian economy

The tumultuous events that have engulfed Egypt since President Mubarak's overthrow in 2011 have significantly weakened the country's economy.

The cash reserves are depleted, unemployment is high, growth is slow, and foreign investment has almost completely vanished.

Political unrest has been on the rise again since the overthrow of Mohammed Morsi in July in a popularly-backed military coup.

BBC Arabic's Khaled Ezzelarab looks at how the new government is dealing with the economic challenges.

Go to next video: Kerry: US still committed to Egypt