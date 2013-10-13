Footage from inside Gaza tunnel 'found in Israel'

Video

Footage has emerged of a tunnel which the Israeli army says it discovered running 1.7km (1 mile) from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The tunnel - described as a "terror tunnel" by Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon - could have been used to carry out attacks on civilians, an army spokesman said.

Israel has responded by halting the transfer of all construction materials to Gaza. Restrictions on the private sector were lifted last month.

Gaza's Hamas rulers accused Israel of "exaggerating things".