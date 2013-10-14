Syria abductions: Red Cross urges 'immediate' release

Video

The International Red Cross has called for the immediate and unconditional release of seven abducted workers in Syria.

The workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were abducted near Saraqeb, in Idlib province.

Syrian state TV blamed rebels for the abduction, which correspondents say highlights the threats faced by those working in Syria.

Magne Barth, head of the ICRC's Damascus delegation said: "We expect that all armed groups, all authorities respect independence, neutrality and give us safe passage."