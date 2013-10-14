Red Cross appeals for information after kidnappings

Video

The Red Cross has said that seven of its workers have been kidnapped by gunmen in northern Syria.

The team, whose nationalities are not known, had been carrying out medical work in Idlib province.

Rima Kamal, from the International Committee of the Red Cross, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "They were stopped by unidentified armed men near the city of Saraqeb in Idlib and led to a unknown location. Ever since yesterday noontime we have not had any contact."

"This is why we appeal to everyone who could potentially have any information... so that we can work towards their immediate release."