Guitarist Firas Abou Fakher and violinist Haig Papazian
Mashrou' Leila: striking a chord with Arab youth

Mashrou' Leila, a six-piece Lebanese band, has become one of the most popular alternative acts in Arabic music, with songs which explore death, homosexuality and politics.

Because of their controversial lyrics and refusal to sign to a record label, the band's music is not available via the biggest digital retailers.

But the group managed to raise $66,000 (£41,000) on a crowd-funding website under the hashtag: #occupyarabpop.

Tim Fitzsimons spoke to them ahead of their international tour for their third album.

