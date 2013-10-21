Video
Jerusalem local elections: 'Vote would legitimise occupation'
Ahead of Jerusalem's local elections, the BBC takes a look at who some of the people of Jerusalem are.
Khaled Saheb lives in East Jerusalem and owns a small denim shop in the Old City souk just inside Damascus Gate.
As a resident of the city, he is allowed to vote, but like many Palestinians will be boycotting the elections out of protest against the Israeli occupation and what they claim is discrimination against their community by local government.
