Jerusalem local elections: 'Orthodox communities taking over Jerusalem'

Video

Ahead of Jerusalem's local elections, the BBC takes a look at who some of the people of Jerusalem are.

Dor Sircovich is the owner of the popular local pub Bolinat and part of the city's decreasing secular population.

His tavern serves non-kosher food and is open on the Jewish Sabbath, therefore serving only the city's non-religious public.

The secular community worries that Jerusalem is becoming too religious, and resents what it sees as the encroachment of ultra-Orthodox families on their neighbourhoods.