Army tells Syrian rebels to surrender or starve
The deteriorating plight of civilians trapped in Syria's conflict has raised alarm among international aid agencies.
Supplies in the rebel-held areas of Damascus are close to running out, and the International Committee of the Red Cross has asked all sides to allow them to feed the people.
The Syrian Army has declared that the rebels must surrender or starve.
The BBC has had access to rare footage shot inside one of the areas cut off from outside help as Paul Wood reports.
18 Oct 2013
