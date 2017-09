Video

Nine Lebanese Shia pilgrims who were kidnapped by rebels in Syria in May 2012 have arrived back in Beirut a day after being released.

Two Turkish pilots who were seized in Beirut in August were also released as part of the agreement, which was negotiated by Qatar.

There were jubilant scenes both in Beirut and in Istanbul as the released pilgrims and pilots returned home.

Catharina Moh reports.