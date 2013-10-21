Video
Gunmen open fire on Coptic Christian wedding in Cairo
Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed when gunmen opened fire on a wedding party outside a Coptic Christian church in Cairo.
The unidentified attackers fired indiscriminately as people left the church.
Egypt's Coptic Christian community has been targeted by some Islamists who accuse the Church of backing the army's overthrow of President Mohammed Morsi in July.
Catharina Moh reports.
