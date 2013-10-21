Crowds gathered outside the Coptic church in north Cairo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gunmen open fire on Coptic Christian wedding in Cairo

Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed when gunmen opened fire on a wedding party outside a Coptic Christian church in Cairo.

The unidentified attackers fired indiscriminately as people left the church.

Egypt's Coptic Christian community has been targeted by some Islamists who accuse the Church of backing the army's overthrow of President Mohammed Morsi in July.

Catharina Moh reports.

Go to next video: Egypt looters destroy church