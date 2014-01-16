Video

Four men have gone on trial at an international tribunal in The Hague accused of murdering the former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

The defendants, who are all allegedly linked to the Hezbollah movement, are being tried in their absence.

Rafik Hariri was one of 22 people killed by a huge car bomb in Beirut nine years ago.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Hariri's son, Saad, said he hoped the trial would see his father's killers brought to justice.