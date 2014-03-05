Sally Nabil at court
Video

Al-Jazeera journalists' trial to resume in Egypt

The trial of al-Jazeera journalists accused of aiding a terrorist organisation is to resume in Egypt.

All of the accused deny charges of supporting the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

The BBC's Sally Nabil says Egyptian media are notably absent from the court.

  • 05 Mar 2014
