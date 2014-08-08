Video

Israel has resumed air strikes in Gaza after Palestinian militants fired rockets following the end of a three-day truce.

Five people were killed in Gaza, including a 10-year-old boy, while two Israelis were injured by mortars.

Earlier, representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which dominates Gaza, rejected any extension of the truce, saying Israel had failed to meet its demands.

Israeli government officials said they had pulled out of the talks in Cairo because they would not "negotiate under fire".

Orla Guerin reports from Gaza.