Afghan rug covered in military vehicles
Video

How will life be in Kabul after Nato withdrawal?

Nato forces will complete their pullout from Afghanistan after 13 years of conflict in days.

A spate of recent attacks targeting westerners has now added to the general sense of insecurity in the country.

Some overseas companies are scaling back on overseas staff.

Sanjoy Majumder reports from Kabul.

  • 25 Dec 2014
