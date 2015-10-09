Fears of 'third intifada' in Middle East

Video

Fresh violence between Palestinians and Israelis has seen six Palestinians shot dead in Gaza, reports say, and a fresh spate of stabbings.

Israel said its troops fired over the Gaza border after coming under attack.

Since last weekend, gun and knife attacks by Palestinians have left four Israelis dead and many wounded, while at least three Palestinians have been killed during clashes with security forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Orla Guerin reports from Jerusalem.