Drone footage reveals Syria devastation
Video filmed by a drone has emerged showing fighting in a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus, and the scale of the devastation in the city.
It was filmed over the district of Jobar by RTR war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny on October 18.
More than 250,000 Syrians have lost their lives in four-and-a-half years of armed conflict.
It began with anti-government protests before escalating into a full-scale civil war.
This latest video shows tanks engaged in battle, suspected fighters running for cover and bombs landing on buildings.
23 Oct 2015
