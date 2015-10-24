Syria conflict: Russia's intervention a 'dangerous escalation'

Video

Russia's military intervention in Syria could mark a "dangerous escalation" between Russia and the US, a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council has claimed.

Abdel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg also warned that it was "the best gift that could be given to terrorist groups" as it "helps them recruit more fighters".

The comments come as US Secretary of State, John Kerry flies to Saudi Arabia for further talks on the conflict in Syria.

Chief International correspondent Lyse Doucet spoke to Abdel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg in Riyadh.