'Hostage rescue' footage of US-led raid on IS jail released

Video

Kurdish authorities have released video footage purportedly of last week's joint operation to rescue hostages being held by so-called Islamic State in northern Iraq.

The BBC has not been able to verify the video, apparently filmed on helmet cameras, but they are said to show the raid on a prison controlled by Islamic State militants in the town of Huwija.

A US serviceman died in the raid and 69 hostages were rescued, according to the security council of the Kurdistan region, whose counter-terrorism forces also took part.