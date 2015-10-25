'Hostage rescue' footage of US-led raid on IS jail released
Kurdish authorities have released video footage purportedly of last week's joint operation to rescue hostages being held by so-called Islamic State in northern Iraq.
The BBC has not been able to verify the video, apparently filmed on helmet cameras, but they are said to show the raid on a prison controlled by Islamic State militants in the town of Huwija.
A US serviceman died in the raid and 69 hostages were rescued, according to the security council of the Kurdistan region, whose counter-terrorism forces also took part.
