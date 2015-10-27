Video
Refugee reunion: BBC producer finds friend in Jordan camp
As journalists, BBC staff are often sent to cover difficult and emotional issues in an objective way, having to put aside personal feelings.
But sometimes that can be difficult, especially when they find themselves personally involved in the story.
BBC Arabic producer Mahmoud Ali Hamad grew up in Syria but now works in London.
He travelled to a refugee camp in Jordan, where he found an old school friend and former next door neighbours stuck there.
