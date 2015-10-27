The Syrian Catholic priest who escaped IS captivity

Video

A Syrian priest who was held by Islamic State (IS) militants for nearly three months and threatened with execution has for the first time spoken about his ordeal.

Fr Jack Murad was abducted from the central Syrian town of al-Qaryatain in May, along with Botros Hanna, a volunteer at the ancient Mar [Saint] Elian Monastery.

Fr Jack told BBC Arabic what happened.

Video produced by Dina Demrdash and Assaf Abboud. Illustrations by Salvador.