Saudi-UK relations 'strained' after jail contract cancelled
Diplomatic relations between the UK and Saudi Arabia have become strained after Britain cancelled a prison contract in the Gulf state, amid criticism of the Kingdom's human rights record.
The Saudi ambassador in London has threatened 'potentially serious repercussions', saying his country was one of Britain's closest military allies in the Middle East as well as an important trade partner.
Lyse Doucet reports.
27 Oct 2015
