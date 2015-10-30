Syria conflict: Vienna talks to be held
UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has called for "flexibility" at talks in Vienna between the countries backing rival sides in the Syrian civil war.
He urged the five main participants - the US, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey - to abandon "national perspectives" for "global leadership".
These are the first such talks to include Iran, which - with Russia - backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Elaine Jung reports.
