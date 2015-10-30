Tensions rise in Hebron between Israelis and Palestinians

Video

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians has continued in recent days with attacks concentrated in the Hebron area of the occupied West Bank.

This month, there have been reports of about 20 Palestinian stabbing attacks and attempted attacks there, mostly targeting Israeli soldiers and police.

At least 20 Palestinians from Hebron have been shot dead in attacks and alleged attacks.

One Israeli settler died after being run over following stone throwing.

Tensions have historically been high in Hebron, the only place in the West Bank where Israeli settlers and Palestinian residents live side-by-side in the heart of the Old City.

Our Middle East Correspondent, Yolande Knell, reports.