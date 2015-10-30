Syria conflict: World powers make 'real progress'

Video

Allies and opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have agreed to renew efforts to end the civil war.

The Vienna talks involved Iran, a key Assad ally, for the first time.

The ministers agreed to ask the United Nations to start a process that could lead to a ceasefire and new elections. But they disagreed over Mr Assad's future. New talks are due in two weeks.

Ahead of the talks, a Syrian government attack on a Damascus suburb left at least 57 people dead.

Bridget Kendall reports.