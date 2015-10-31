Russian airliner crash: 'Vast majority on board were Russians'

Video

A Russian airliner has crashed in central Sinai with more than 200 people on board, the office of Egypt's prime minister has confirmed.

The Airbus A-321 had just left the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, bound for the Russian city of St Petersburg.

Wreckage of the plane has been found in the Hassana area. Egyptian officials said all the passengers were Russian.

The BBC's Sarah Rainsford reports from Moscow.