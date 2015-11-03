Egyptian author: 'There is no space open for dissent'

Video

The Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, will make an official visit to the UK this week.

Critics of the visit say that the British government is sending the wrong message.

President Sisi is accused by international and local campaign groups of presiding over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in which tens of thousands have been jailed, and more than 1,000 protestors have been killed in the streets.

Ahdaf Soueif is an Egyptian author and activist whose nephew - a leading liberal activist - is behind bars for protesting. She told the BBC's Orla Guerin that the human rights situation in the country is worst than ever, and the visit to the UK will strengthen the hands of the regime.