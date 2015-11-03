Egyptian Ambassador: 'We are partners with the UK'

Video

The Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, will make an official visit to the UK this week.

Critics of the visit say that the British government is sending the wrong message.

President Sisi is accused by international and local campaign groups of presiding over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent in which tens of thousands have been jailed, and more than 1,000 protestors have been killed in the streets.

But the Egyptian Ambassador to the UK, Nasser Kamel, says the UK and Egypt are partners.