Egyptian President Sisi set to arrive for UK visit

The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to arrive in London for talks with David Cameron.

However the visit has been criticised by many human rights groups who say it adds legitimacy to a regime that restricts freedom of speech and imprisons its opponents.

Downing Street has defended talks with the Egyptians, an important partner in the fight against Islamic State, insisting that Britain will be in a better position to speak frankly to the Egyptians.

Orla Guerin reports from Cairo.