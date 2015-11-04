Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi: 'We have seen very positive change'

Video

Egypt has seen "very positive change" since the 2011 protests in Tahrir Square, the country's leader has said.

Speaking in Cairo, ahead of a visit to the UK, President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said that the regime change demanded by protesters had been achieved and that the country now had "fair and transparent elections".

But he warned that it would take time to achieve all the country's goals.

He spoke to the BBC's Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet.