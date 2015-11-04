Sarah Cotterill and daughter, Abbie
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sinai plane crash: Tourist flights 'grounded' in Sharm el-Sheikh

The Russian plane that crashed in Egypt at the weekend "may well have been brought down by an explosive device", Downing Street has said.

All flights between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh have been suspended, as UK experts assess security at the Egyptian airport.

Speaking from Sharm el-Sheikh airport, passenger Sarah Cotterill, from Portsmouth, said she and her daughter were preparing for a long wait at the airport.

Go to next video: 'Confusion' for Sharm el-Sheikh tourists