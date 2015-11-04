Sinai plane crash: Tourist flights 'grounded' in Sharm el-Sheikh
The Russian plane that crashed in Egypt at the weekend "may well have been brought down by an explosive device", Downing Street has said.
All flights between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh have been suspended, as UK experts assess security at the Egyptian airport.
Speaking from Sharm el-Sheikh airport, passenger Sarah Cotterill, from Portsmouth, said she and her daughter were preparing for a long wait at the airport.
