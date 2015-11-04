Sinai plane crash: Did bomb bring down Russian Airbus?
Egyptian and international experts are investigating why a Russian airliner carrying 224 people crashed in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing all on board.
The British government says the plane may well have been brought down by an explosive device.
BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg examines that and other theories behind what may have caused the crash.
