Russian plane crash: Queues but no Brits at Sharm airport

Video

Flights between Sharma el-Sheikh and the UK remain suspended amid fears that a Russian plane which crashed over the Sinai desert was brought down by a bomb.

Egypt has dismissed claims by militants linked to Islamic State that they were responsible.

The BBC's Mark Lowen visited Sharm el-Sheikh's airport on Thursday and said people were queuing for flights to various countries, though not the UK.

He was interrupted as he tried to film the scene.