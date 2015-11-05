Russian plane crash: Queues but no Brits at Sharm airport
Flights between Sharma el-Sheikh and the UK remain suspended amid fears that a Russian plane which crashed over the Sinai desert was brought down by a bomb.
Egypt has dismissed claims by militants linked to Islamic State that they were responsible.
The BBC's Mark Lowen visited Sharm el-Sheikh's airport on Thursday and said people were queuing for flights to various countries, though not the UK.
He was interrupted as he tried to film the scene.
05 Nov 2015
Middle East