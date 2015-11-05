Russian plane crash: Situation 'confused' among stranded Sharm el-Sheikh travellers
Travellers wanting to fly from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to the UK say the situation is 'confused' following the cancellation of flights between the two countries.
All flights were grounded, stranding thousands of Britons, after intelligence suggested a bomb may have caused a Russian jet to crash killing all 224 people on board.
Leon Chlon, who has been visiting family in Egypt and is now stranded there, spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
