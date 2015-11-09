Surviving the 2005 suicide bombings on Jordan hotels

Video

How do you overcome an unimaginable tragedy?

Nadia al-Alami and Ashraf al-Akhras’ wedding was meant to be the best day of their lives.

But 27 of their close family members and friends were killed as suicide bombers targeted their celebrations in Jordan 10 years ago.

It was one of three hotels hit by the al-Qaeda in Iraq group that night.

The BBC's Caroline Hawley was also caught up in the same attacks.

She returned to Amman to find out how Nadia and Ashraf have rebuilt their lives.