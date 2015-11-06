Russia air crash: 'Sound of explosion heard on black boxes'
Russia has ordered the suspension of all flights to Egypt following indications that the crash near Sharm el-Sheikh was caused by a bomb.
President Vladimir Putin has also asked for up to 50,000 Russian holiday-makers currently in Egypt to be brought home.
Meanwhile, the UK has suspended flights to Sharm el-Sheikh and is bringing Britons back.
The BBC's Gordon Corera reports on the search for clues concerning what brought the airliner down in the Sinai desert.
