Men in the Middle East are under extreme stress, says writer and researcher Shereen El Feki.

At least a quarter of men in the Arab world support equality for women in some areas, but most still believe a woman's primary role is at home, a survey of about 10,000 people suggests.

Shereen El Feki, who led the study in Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco and the Palestine territories, says there is a perception that the patriarchy is "fantastic" for all men in the Arab region - but this does not tell the whole story.