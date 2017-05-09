The Muslim man with the key to the Holy Sepulchre Church

Video

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem is one of Christianity's holiest sites - it contains the tomb where Christians believe Jesus was buried.

The keyholder to the church is Adeeb Jawad Joudeh Al Husseini who is a Muslim. He is not paid for this duty but says he is proud to have the job.

"We are here in Jerusalem, Muslims and Christians we are living together. We are brothers here," he said.

The BBC's Travel Show Rajan Datar finds out more.