Video

The man who survived the suspected Sarin nerve agent attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria.

Abo Rabeea was a victim of the suspected Sarin nerve agent attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, in April.

He abandoned his home after the strike and says he is still suffering from the chemical blast.

