The girl whose school was run by so-called Islamic State

Eight-year-old Shifa'a went to school in Mosul, the Iraqi city controlled by so-called Islamic State for the last two years.

She says she was beaten on her first day for not wearing a headscarf or niqab.

Her family risked their lives to flee the war-torn city and take refuge in a camp outside Mosul, where she dreams of one day becoming a doctor, a teacher or a journalist.

