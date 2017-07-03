Qatar crisis: Al Jazeera in press freedom call
Al Jazeera journalists from around the world have featured in a video calling for freedom of the press, as the on-going Qatar crisis threatens the network's future.
The broadcaster has found itself in the middle of a row between its funder, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia and its allies - Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.
In a list of demands handed to the small Middle Eastern nation, the four countries have asked that Qatar stop funding Al Jazeera, which they claim gives a platform to terrorists.
