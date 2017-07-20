Qatar 'informed' al-Qaeda bombers says UAE diplomat

Video

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Russia has said Qatar informed al-Qaeda of a military operation in Yemen, resulting in a suicide bomb attack that left Emirati troops injured.

"Our Qatari allies informed al-Qaeda of our precise location and what we were planning to do. We then received four suicide bombers at our door," Omar Saif Ghobash told BBC Hardtalk.

The United Arab Emirates is one of four Arab nations leading a boycott of Qatar.

Last month they cut diplomatic ties with their Gulf neighbour and submitted demands of the country, including commitments to combat terrorism.

Qatar has denied aiding terrorists.

Saudi-led bloc modifies demands to end Qatar crisis

