Video
Palestinians return to Jerusalem site for prayers
Crowds of Palestinians re-entered a key holy site in Jerusalem on Thursday, after Israel removed controversial security apparatus.
Muslims celebrated a return to prayer after their two-week boycott of the site, which was sparked by objections to the extra checks for visitors.
The Old City complex is highly significant to Muslims and Jews, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount.
-
27 Jul 2017
- From the section Middle East