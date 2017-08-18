Al Jazeera chief: No interference from Qatari government

Video

Al Jazeera Media Network's acting director general, Mostefa Souag, says it is "completely independent" of the Qatari government and doing "courageous" work in a difficult region.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Souag told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that government officials had never spoken to him about what should be put on screen.

The Qatari-funded broadcaster has found itself in the middle of a diplomatic crisis between Qatar, and Saudi Arabia and its allies - Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

Those nations have accused the broadcaster of fostering extremism and called for it to be shut down, a charge the broadcaster denies.

The Arabic-language news channel launched in 1996, with Qatar's emir pledging to let journalists "report the news as they see it".

An English-language channel was set up in 2006, which has won many awards and broadcasts to more than 100 countries.

