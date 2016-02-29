Raqqa civilians trapped in 'absolute hell'

Video

Raqqa, the capital of so-called Islamic State in Syria, has been devastated by months of violence and assaults by US-led coalition forces.

As the fighting continues, the BBC's Quentin Sommerville describes an "iron-clad death trap" of a city with civilians facing snipers and minefields with no option for escape.

Up to 25,000 people, half of them children, remain trapped in "absolute hell", he says.