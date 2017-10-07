Video
Iraq's Hawija: Where have IS fighters gone?
The Iraqi army along with Shia militias have driven so-called Islamic State fighters from the city of Hawija, one of the group's last strongholds of the militant group in the country.
Since the military operation thousands of civilians have fled the city, including hundreds of men who are thought to be IS fighters.
They arrived in the northern city of Kirkuk where the BBC's Feras Kilani spoke to some of them.
07 Oct 2017
- From the section Middle East