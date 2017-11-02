Palestinians call for Balfour apology

Video
Palestinians call for Balfour Declaration apology
The BBC’s Tom Bateman reports from outside the British consulate in East Jerusalem, where Palestinian representatives have delivered a message to diplomats calling on the UK to apologise for the Balfour Declaration.
One hundred years ago, then Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour expressed British support for a Jewish national home in Palestine - something Palestinians regard as a historical injustice.
02 Nov 2017
